‘We will not rest,’ says police commissioner as manhunt is launched for suspects who gunned down off-duty Durban cop

Cape Town – Police in KwaZulu-Natal have mobilised all resources and launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed an off-duty police officer outside a school in Umbilo, Durban, on Wednesday.
Warrant Officer Michael Jameson, 52, was picking his daughter up from school when he noticed a hijacking in progress.
He immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident in progress.
According to the national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe the suspects noticed Jameson was armed and opened fire on him.
He returned fire, but sadly was hit and died on the scene due to his injuries.
“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have since mobilised all resources to track and trace down the suspects.
“Two vehicles including a vehicle that was hijacked outside the school in Umbilo and another that was hijacked in Hammersdale by the pair, have been found abandoned.
“This after the pair crashed both vehicles as they were evading arrest,” Mathe said.
National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said officers were working around the clock to apprehend those responsible for this murder.
He said Jameson died a hero.
“The late Warrant Officer died a hero as he died serving and protecting the people of this country.
“He indeed served with pride as he placed himself on duty and put the safety of his community before his own. Let me take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the deceased member.
“The bell has rung, thank you for your service and dedication to serve and protect.
“We will not rest until the late member’s killers are traced and apprehended to answer to this callous act,” Masemola said.
Police are urging anyone with information on the suspects and their whereabouts to come forward.
Those with information are encouraged to go to their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Callers can remain anonymous.