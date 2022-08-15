‘We will rebuild,’ says owner of Solly’s Corner takeaway

Durban - Solly’s Corner, a popular takeaway in the Fordsburg area in Johannesburg, will be rebuilt after it was gutted last week Tuesday during a fire. Owner Yunus Akhalwaya spoke to IOL on Monday morning and confirmed that they were amid the insurance process and that the rebuild would take place but did not state exactly when.

Story continues below Advertisement

Solly’s Corner has been serving the community for over five decades, Akhalwaya explained. “We will be rebuilding in the future. I can’t say for sure now. We are still busy with the insurance,” Akhalwaya said. The takeaway was known for its fish and chips and polony special, among other deep fried favourites.

A fire broke out inside Solly’s Corner takeaway on the evening of August 9, at around 7pm, Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the Johannesburg EMS confirmed. The store is located at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) and Central Road in the CBD. No injuries were reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We responded to the fire incident last night (Tuesday) between 6 and 7 in the evening. There were no injuries which were reported during this fire incident. Some patients were treated for smoke inhalation by private ambulance services which were on site. “The cause of the fire is still subject to investigation,” Mulaudzi told IOL. Community members who frequented the takeaway expressed their shock and dismay at the news of the fire at Solly’s Corner, with many sharing sentiments of childhood memories they shared there.

Story continues below Advertisement