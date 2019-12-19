File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).

DURBAN - Eskom on Thursday afternoon responded to the arrest of two of its senior managers and several executives on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, which took place earlier in the day. Eskom said its board and management continued to work with law enforcement agencies, including the Special Investigating Unity (SIU) and the Hawks to "root out corruption and malfeasance".

"The arrests of two former Eskom senior managers, two business directors and seven companies are a culmination of investigations that were under way for some time. Whilst we observe the legal principle of presumption of innocence, Eskom will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators of corruption and malfeasance are brought to book."

The entity said it would not be commenting further on the matter.

African News Agency (ANA)