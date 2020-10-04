Western Cape launches #CommitToFinish campaign to motivate Grade 12s to finish

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has launched a campaign, #CommitToFinish, to motivate Grade 12 school pupils to complete their 2020 matric year despite the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. "This year has certainly been a tumultuous year for our Grade 12 learners and their teachers. Despite the disruptive school year, they have shown true grit and determination. They have shown how resilient they are and I am extremely proud of them," education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in a statement on Sunday. There had been spectacular stories of continuous learning, even during Covid-19 level 5 restrictions. Teachers, pupils, and subject advisors communicated via various social media platforms, pupils took initiative and began self-learning at home, and the use of alternative resources for learning and revision, through the WCED e-portal and website, increased significantly, she said. "Our Class of 2020 is determined and we are here to support them all the way. That is why we have launched the #CommitToFinish campaign which seeks to encourage, motivate, and support our Grade 12 learners right up until their NSC [National Senior Certificate] examinations." While matric attendance at schools was at 90 percent, the department did not want to see pupils dropping out or self-doubt creeping in. These pupils had worked so hard for the past 12 years to reach this point and they department wanted to support them in finishing their matric year.

#CommitToFinish: WCED launches campaign to motivate Grade 12s to finish their matric year. Picture: Supplied (WCED)

"This choice will change their life and the life of those around them. Hence the campaign line – You will thank yourself later!" Schäfer said.

The campaign focused on the “Future You” - an older version of the matriculant - thanking the younger version for making the right choice to finish their matric year. Grade 12 pupils would be encouraged to pledge their commitment on a website created for them – www.CommitToFinish.co.za – where they could #CommitToFinish their matric year and access various resources available to them.

The pupils would receive a notification of their commitment and would be encouraged to get their fellow pupils to do the same. The campaign had been launched on various social media platforms, in communities on billboards, and directly to candidates via sms and emails to schools.

Pupils would also personally receive an examination support booklet which would encourage them to #CommitToFinish. It provided advice on the examination, bursary options, and support networks, as well as old exam papers for eight high-enrolment subjects. (English home language, Afrikaans first additional language, accounting, business studies, geography, history, life sciences, mathematics, mathematical literacy, and physical sciences)

"Past experience has shown that some learners become despondent at the end of the year, following their 'Trial Exams', and may make the decision to drop out. Their future self is telling them to make the right choice – to finish their matric year. I know I certainly have 'thanked myself for it' years later. Let us all continue to support, encourage, and motivate the Class of 2020," Schäfer said.

African News Agency (ANA)