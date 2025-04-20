Western Cape police swoop on crime: Four suspects detained with firearms and drugs

Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said members of the Gugulethu Crime Prevention Unit were conducting compliance inspections at a local spaza shop when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously.

Local police units have arrested four suspects linked to serious offences involving firearms and drugs across the Cape Town area.

He explained that upon sighting the patrol vehicle, the individual abruptly changed direction and attempted to flee on foot. Demonstrating quick reflexes, the officers gave chase, ultimately apprehending the man.

Western Cape police detain four suspects for the possession of drugs and prohibited firearm with ammunition

"Upon searching the suspect, the police discovered a handgun along with a supply of ammunition. The investigation didn't end there; police extended their efforts to the suspect's residence. During this search, they uncovered a cache of drugs, leading to the arrest of two women who were also present. The trio, aged between 24 and 39, now faces multiple charges including the possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal ammunition, and narcotics," Swartbooi said.

In a separate operation, Ravensmead police responded to reliable intelligence regarding suspicious activities at a residence on Anemone Street. Upon approaching the property, officers executed a thorough search, which yielded a significant haul of dagga, along with cash suspected to be derived from the drug sales.