10 tips to master your matric exams – from an expert

Forty-five years since she founded The Answer Series, Anne Eadie is committed to supporting learners to succeed academically and to feel confident about their futures. As we celebrate Women’s Month, there is no better time to pay tribute to this visionary educator and heed to what she has to say. Her top 10 tips: Start today Whether you’re in Grade 11, or facing the last stretch before your matric exams, now is the time to begin. Taking a proactive approach is key, so don't focus on what you haven't done in the past. Put that behind you and get going. Find what works for you

Routine is important, but there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Figure out whether you’re more productive in the mornings or afternoons, then try to allocate the tasks which need the most brain power to those slots. Also, decide on the best way to boost your energy levels. It could be a healthy snack, a jog around the block or a 20-minute power nap.

Plan ahead

Take the time to write down what you need to cover for each subject and map it out in a timetable. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem once you've done this, because you will see that every slot is important.

Don’t study all day

Make sure your schedule has time allocated to exercise, chats to friends and even watching an episode of your favourite series. Getting the balance right and enjoying your time off will help you be productive when you do sit down to study – with no distractions.

Communicate

Tell your family about your timetable. Paste it on your door or send a photo of it to your family WhatsApp group, so that no one disturbs you. Your parents won't nag you once they see you taking responsibility and doing your best.

Take notes

Don't just read through your work. Study a section and then write down everything you can remember. Knowing that you're going to do this makes you study in a logical, alert way. You are then left to learn only a few things that you left out.

Do one thing at a time

Doing past papers is excellent preparation for any exam. However, working on one topic at a time is the most effective strategy, particularly as you build your confidence. TAS provides thorough topic treatment for all subjects.

Practice makes perfect

Try each problem on your own first, no matter how inadequately, before consulting the solutions provided in TAS study guides. The best way to learn is from your mistakes – you need to be able to pinpoint them first, and then understand what to do next time.

Stay positive

The most important thing of all is to remain positive until the exams are done and dusted. Sometimes this will be tough, some exams will be tough, but in the end, your result will reflect all the hard work you’ve put in.

Have a game plan

A mini checklist to make sure you are set up to do your best when exam time finally arrives:

* Double check that you have everything you need before you leave home.

* Don't arrive too early and allow yourself to be upset by panicking friends.

* Plan your time in the exam well, allowing some time to check at the end.

In closing, Eadie shares one last bit of advice for the exams: “Whatever you do, don't allow yourself to get stuck on any difficult issues in the exam. Move on, and rather come back to the problem questions if you have time left. If you're finding an exam difficult, just continue to do your absolute best right until the end.”

* For more matric study advice and aids, also visit Student360.africa.