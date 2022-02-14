1094 new Covid-19 infections recorded on Monday in SA

Cape Town – Just under 1 100 new Covid-19 infections across South Africa were recorded on Monday, in addition to three related deaths. “Today the institute reports 1 094 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 642 925,” the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in it its daily report.

Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal remain the three provinces where the majority of Monday’s new cases were found. The number of Covid-19 tests recorded on Monday reflects the normal pattern of low testing numbers at the start of the work week, compared to the rest of the week. A total of 15 930 tests were conducted, coupled by the number of new cases, representing a positivity rate of 6.9%.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 257 deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute said. The new number of deaths on Monday brings South Africa’s cumulative total of Covid-related deaths to 97 250. The country’s hospitals registered 47 more admissions in the past 24 hours. On Friday the number of currently admitted patients was 4 228, which decreased to 3 967 on Monday.