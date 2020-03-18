116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Cape Town - South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday morning

This means that there has been an increase of 31 new cases from Tuesday night's announcement.

Mhkize added that on Wednesday there was a further increase of 6 local transmission cases.

"As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by."

Breakdown of the new cases per province: