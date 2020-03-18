116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA
Cape Town - South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday morning
This means that there has been an increase of 31 new cases from Tuesday night's announcement.
Mhkize added that on Wednesday there was a further increase of 6 local transmission cases.
"As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by."
Breakdown of the new cases per province:
Gauteng: 16
- A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK
- A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria
- A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy
- A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy
- A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
- A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria
- A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria
- A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy
- A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy
- A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy
- A 37-year old male who travelled to Finland and France
- A 20-year-old male with no international travel history
- A 3-year-old male with no international travel history
- A 21-year-old female with no international travel history
- A 71-year-old female with no international travel history
KwaZulu-Natal: 3
- A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy
- A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy
- A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy
- A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy
- A 56-year-old female with no international travel history
Western Cape: 10
- A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai
- A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai
- A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai
- A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK
- A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK
- A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK
- A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999