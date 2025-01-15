1.2 million learners start their 2025 academic year in the Western Cape

The first day of school has come and a total of 1.2 million learners start the new academic year on Wednesday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed. A total of 107,000 Grade 1 learners and 100,000 Grade 8 learners begin their new schooling journey alongside a total of 35,000 teachers in the province.

The WCED also sees the opening of nine new schools in the province which bring 265 additional classrooms in 2025. In January, six new schools will be opening with 180 classrooms and in March a further three schools will be opening with 85 additional classrooms. The WCED said it has placed 98% of learners who applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8.