126 new Covid-19 deaths, 2 336 more infections and recovery rate remains at 87%

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 126 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 336 new infections on Monday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 14 389, and infections to over 630 595. South Africa has the sixth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind only the USA, Brazil, India and Russia. Peru recently overtook South Africa to become the country with the fifth most infections in the world. Although the number of new infections has slowed considerably, as has the rate of testing in the past week, daily deaths are also starting to slow, although they are still over 100 per day. The Department of Health said it had now tested over 3.7 million people in the private and public sector, with over 21 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 3929, Gauteng with 3680, Eastern Cape with 2932 and KZN, with 2164, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 126 deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from the Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces.

Latest deaths by province:

Gauteng - 49

Eastern Cape - 29

Western Cape - 16

Free State - 15

KZN - 12

Northern Cape - 5

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

“Our recoveries now stand at 553 456 which translates to a recovery rate of 87%,” he said.

The minister also said told Parliament earlier on Wednesday, that the country had passed it’s Covid-19 storm.

Also this week, Wits University vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi said community transmissions were slowing and that the positivity rate had almost halved between level 5 and level 2, going from 27% to 15% currently.

Madhi said they expected further decreases in the next few weeks, but stressed it was not the time for Covid-19 complacency.

