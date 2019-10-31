13-year-old gang member arrested for armed robbery in Cape Town









At the age of just 13, this boy has already escaped death at the hands of gangsters and joined two gangs with the tattoos to prove it. Cape Town - At the age of just 13, this boy has already escaped death at the hands of gangsters and joined two gangs with the tattoos to prove it. Police say the teen gangster from Lotus River appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning after being caught with his fellow gang members on Tuesday afternoon. Alert Grassy Park cops caught the boy and his older friends shortly after they held a man at knifepoint and robbed him of his cellphone. Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says officers from the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the precinct on Tuesday when they received a tip-off just before 4pm. “They received information about a group of male suspects robbing people on the corner of Klip Road and Old Strandfontein Road,” says Laing.

“As they arrived, they saw five men and gave chase and caught four.

“The victim told officers that the men held him at knife-point and took his cellphone.”

Laing says the four suspects were taken to the station after the victim identified them, and they were profiled and charged.

He says officers got a fright when the teen confessed to being a member of the Dog Pound Gang and showed off his gang tattoos.

It’s believed the boy has been involved in gang activity since the age of 11, and was sent to a juvenile detention centre, where he joined the Mongrels.

“He has a Mongrel gang tattoo on his leg and a Dog Pound tattoo on his arm,” says Laing.

“He claims to have been a Mongrel first and is now a Dog Pound.

“During investigations, it was found that the child was also shot twice in his chest last year, allegedly by the Six Bobs gang.

“He survived the shooting and appear to be an active member of the (Dog Pound) gang.”

Laing says officers profiled the three adult gangsters, aged between 20 and 43, and confirmed they were members of the same gang.

“The fifth suspect managed to evade arrest and had the stolen cellphone with him, so it was not recovered, but officers found the knife.

“The four suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court [today] for robbery with a weapon other than a firearm.”

If you have been a victim of this gang, please call Captain Petersen on 079 894 1213.

