140 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA, with over 9 300 new infections

A total of 9300 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa, pushing the number of infected people to 373 628, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday night. A further 140 people have died, bringing the total to 5 173, after recording the highest death toll on Thursday of 216. The Western Cape has recorded 2669 deaths, Gauteng 999, Eastern Cape 871, KwaZulu-Natal 429, Free State 57, North West 48, Mpumalanga 52, Limpopo 33 and Northern Cape 15. Gauteng remains the new epicentre after its infections rose to 136 879, followed by the Western Cape with 85 772 cases, the Eastern Cape with 65 316 and KwaZulu-Natal with 45614. There have been 194 865 recoveries. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646, with 33 899 new tests conducted. Data supplied by the Department of Health Data supplied by the Department of Health

Gwede Mantashe hospitalised days after testing positive for Covid-19

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital just days after contracting Covid-19.

Mantashe, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected last week.

Mantashe has been in quarantine since he was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the minister was admitted to hospital earlier on Monday.

“Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” said Williams.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” she said.

