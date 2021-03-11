15-year-old girl pleads guilty to killing dancer Kirvan Fortuin

Cape Town - A 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing dancer Kirvan Fortuin to death has pleaded guilty to his murder. The girl, appeared in the Somerset West Regional court on Wednesday where she was sentenced to stay in a juvenile centre until the age of 21. National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said: “She pleaded guilty to a charge of murder on 13 June 2020. She killed Kirvan Fortuin by stabbing him with a knife. “The incident occurred in Macassar. A Probation Officer’s report was presented to the court. “She was sentenced in terms of Section 76 of the Child Justice Act 75/2008 to compulsory residence at Huis Vredelust Child and Youth Care Centre until the age of 21 years.

“She was also deemed unfit to possess a firearm.”

Proceedings were held in-camera as she is a minor and only close family members were allowed inside the court.

Fortuin, 28, of Macassar was stabbed in the chest during an altercation at a house party in June last year.

“The girl is originally from Sir Lowry’s Pass, but recently moved to Macassar because, we were told, she is a problem child,” a friend said at the time.

“She went missing with an unknown guy for a short while (at the party) and when she came back, everyone was teasing her...

“Kirvan was among these people who poked fun at the girl.

“She didn’t say anything and ran inside to the main house. She returned with a knife and stabbed Kirvan. He died on the way to the hospital.”

Fortuin was the eldest of five brothers and lived with his parents in Macassar.

He was known across the globe for his dancing and also worked as the artistic director of his own NPO, the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation.

In 2019, he received a Ministerial recommendation at the Western Cape Cultural Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Preservation and Promotion of an Indigenous Art form.

His heartbroken mother, Charlotte Fortuin, 50, said their entire family was at court.

“This child will get punishment and return back home to her family, but my Kirvan will never come back, he is gone forever,” Charlotte said.

“I sat opposite the killer’s mother at court, she was in tears and this also made me cry.

“I thank God that I have made peace with her mother because I have my health to consider.

“It was the first time I saw the girl, she has a pretty face.”

[email protected]

Daily Voice