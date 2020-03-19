150 coronavirus cases in SA: Here's a breakdown of the 34 new patients
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 150.
The NICD says that the majority of new cases are based in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
Of the 34 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, the majority are imported and two are locally transmitted.
Contact tracing of all persons that the patients might have come into contact with is underway, the NICD said.
The provincial breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
Gauteng
· A 41-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo
· A 43-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo
· A 37-year-old female with no international travel history
· A 54-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 58-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 38-year-old male who travelled to France
· A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America
· A 30-year-old male who travelled to Spain
· A 45-year-old male who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo
· An 85-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland
· A 64-year-old male who travelled to Vietnam and Thailand
· A 41-year-old male who travelled to the Netherlands
· A 23-year-old male with pending travel history
· A 5-year-old female with pending travel history
· A 44-year-old male with pending travel history
KwaZulu-Natal
· A 71-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 26-year-old male who travelled to Mexico and the United States of America
· A 29-year-old female with pending travel history
Mpumalanga
· A 56-year-old female who travelled to France
Western Cape
· A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 30-year-old female who travelled to the Netherlands and Qatar
· A 45-year-old male who travelled to Mexico
· A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America
· A 25-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 37-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America
· A 31-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands
· A 53-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany
· A 22-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
· A 63-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany
· A 22-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands
· A 32-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America
· A 37-year-old male with pending travel history
· A 34-year-old male with pending travel history
IOL