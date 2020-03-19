150 coronavirus cases in SA: Here's a breakdown of the 34 new patients

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 150.

The NICD says that the majority of new cases are based in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Of the 34 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, the majority are imported and two are locally transmitted.

Contact tracing of all persons that the patients might have come into contact with is underway, the NICD said.

The provincial breakdown of the new cases is as follows: