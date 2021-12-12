16 Days of activism: ’He became my stalker’ – Rhukaya Abdurrahman’s story

Cape Town – It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence this 16 Days of Activism and beyond. Here is Rhukaya Abdurrahman’s story. “Just checking up on you”, he would say. But it wasn’t about love. It was about control.

The phone calls increased. I would have to send him a location pin to prove I wasn’t cheating on him. He stole money from me and posted lewd pictures of me online. When I told him it was over, he entered my home with keys he had cut. I fled with my son. The police arrived. Inside a bag he was carrying, they found a taser, baton, knife and knuckle-duster… I am one of the lucky ones that survived.

Now I want to empower other women and tell them: Don’t let abuse crush you. Listen to your gut, stay strong, and never go back.” Donate your voice The Donate Your Voice is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

With the goal of amplifying the stories of gender-based violence survivors Donate Your Voice has called on the public, celebrities, influencers, DJs and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story. Call to action It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za