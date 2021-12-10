16 Days of activism: ’I refuse to mourn your death’ – Anna Leite’s story
Cape Town – It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence this 16 Days of Activism and beyond. Here is Anna Leite’s story.
“You thought you killed me
Yet you raised me to a higher, greater life.
You thought you killed me - yet invoked the lioness
Who reigns and rules.
You thought you killed me
Now I give life
Strength, purpose, hope.
You violated my human rights
Caged me, imprisoned me
You had total control - manipulation, deception
You put me to shame.
Now I know: It was pure hate, not love
It worked for good.
Finally, I broke loose from oppression
You thought you killed me - yet raised life.
After a year of darkness
A year of perpetual abuse
I am free.”
Donate your voice
The Donate Your Voice campaign is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism.
With a goal to amplify the stories of gender-based violence survivors by asking the public celebrities, influencers, DJ’s and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story.
Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko
Call to action
It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za
Last year, Joko led a call for South Africans to “End the Silence” on domestic and gender-based violence. This year it has amplified that call by asking for survivors to tell their stories.
