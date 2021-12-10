NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
16 days of Activism.
16 Days of activism: ’I refuse to mourn your death’ – Anna Leite’s story

Cape Town – It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence this 16 Days of Activism and beyond. Here is Anna Leite’s story.

“You thought you killed me

Yet you raised me to a higher, greater life.

You thought you killed me - yet invoked the lioness

Who reigns and rules.

You thought you killed me

Now I give life

Strength, purpose, hope.

You violated my human rights

Caged me, imprisoned me

You had total control - manipulation, deception

You put me to shame.

Now I know: It was pure hate, not love

It worked for good.

Finally, I broke loose from oppression

You thought you killed me - yet raised life.

After a year of darkness

A year of perpetual abuse

I am free.”

Donate your voice

The Donate Your Voice campaign is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism.

With a goal to amplify the stories of gender-based violence survivors by asking the public celebrities, influencers, DJ’s and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story.

Call to action

It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za

Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko

Last year, Joko led a call for South Africans to “End the Silence” on domestic and gender-based violence. This year it has amplified that call by asking for survivors to tell their stories.

