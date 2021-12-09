16 Days of activism: ’I refuse to mourn your death’ – Mbalenhle Xulu’s story

“I’m tempted to shed a tear - but I‘m reminded of the silent screams… Your mouth telling me how worthless I am.

Truly I want to hate you, but I wasn’t raised that way. Hence, I prayed for you every night, forgave you But I won’t mourn your death.

Hate? No that’s such a strong word But I won’t mourn your death. I suffered in darkness way too long

Maybe it’s time I find myself And it starts with letting go Of the pain, hurt, anger you caused.

But honestly, I refuse to mourn your death. So long my love – rest in peace.” Donate your voice

The Donate Your Voice is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. With the goal of amplifying the stories of gender-based violence survivors Donate Your Voice has called on the public, celebrities, influencers, DJs and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story. Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival, to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko

Call to action It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival, to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko

Last year, Joko led a call for South Africans to “End the Silence” on domestic and gender-based violence. This year it has amplified that call by asking for survivors to tell their stories.