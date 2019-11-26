Sonke Gender Justice has launched its own #BeAccountable campaign to mark 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), 12 in every 100 000 women are victims of femicide in South Africa each year – a figure which is nearly five times worse than the global average of 2.6.
In September this year, in the midst of what President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled a “very dark period for us as a country”, SA Police Service's crime statistics revealed that sexual offences increased by 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.
Sonke in a statement highlighted brutal incidents of gender-based violence that happened just this year alone.
"August – a month that is meant to honor the women who marched to the Parliament Buildings on August 9 1956 - was marred by the widely publicized brutal killings of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels.