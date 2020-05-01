17 Shoprite stores in Western Cape affected by Covid-19 cases

The Shoprite Group has confirmed that 17 of its Western Cape stores have been hit by Covid-19. According to the supermarket giant, strict protocols were followed to curb the spread of the virus and when a case was confirmed, the affected store was immediately closed for deep-cleaning, EWN reported. All employees were also screened at a mobile clinic and, where necessary, staff was referred for further testing. On Wednesday, the Checkers supermarket in Plumstead was closed when an employee tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this week, outraged Shoprite Checkers employees around Cape Town called for stores that recorded Covid-19 cases to be shut down, claiming two staff members had died, with more getting infected, the Cape Times reported.

Checkers Sun Valley Mall in Noordhoek temporarily closed its doors on Tuesday after a support employee tested positive for the virus.

This comes after the Bayside Mall, Table View, store confirmed another case last week Thursday. The store initially closed on April 14 and reopened two days later, before being closed again last week.

“We appeal to customers who have any health concerns to call the National Institute for Communicable Diseases helpline or the government hotline,” the Shoprite Group said in a statement this week.

Shoprite said the well-being and health of employees, customers and communities was paramount. “We will continue to do everything in our power to safeguard them,” it said.

An employee who tested positive said two staff member deaths were reported last week Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is no longer safe to work there and we don’t understand why the Department of Health is allowing them to continue operating. They have blood on their hands because they chose to put business above our lives and that of customers," the employee said.

The Western Cape Department of Health recently said that more than 200 supermarket workers had tested positive for Covid-19.