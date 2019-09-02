Western Cape Gangwatch identified the young woman as Jesse Hess, a youth leader at a Matroosfontein church. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Western Cape police have launched an investigation after a 19-year-old woman and her 85-year-old grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the bodies were found at a Victoria Street flat on Friday evening.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Detectives are following up on all leads to solve the case,” Van Wyk said.

A suspect has yet to be arrested.

Western Cape Gangwatch identified the young woman as Jesse Hess, a youth leader at a Matroosfontein church.

Lee Ashton Hess commented: “This world will miss your humble spirit. I will miss you cuz . And now, you get your rest with our most high God.”

A Facebook group called Matrics of TVHS (Table View High School) also wrote a message dedicated to Jesse and video showing a vibrant young woman.

The young woman’s grandfather, Chris, was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, and Jesse was found on a bed.

Police are calling for anyone with info of the crime to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice