21 people died on Western Cape roads over a seven day period

Cape Town - The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services have recorded a total of 21 fatalities between August 30 and September 5. The deceased include 13 pedestrians, four drivers and four passengers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said the traffic services had set up 121 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the Western Cape. During these operations 21 217 vehicles were stopped and checked. He said 121 speeding offences were recorded and 3 702 fines issued for traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, totalling R3 729 950.

A total of 31 vehicles were impounded and 87 unroadworthy vehicles taken off the road. The highest recorded speed was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone. Mitchell said three charges were laid under the Disaster Management Act and fines valued at R7 500 were issued.

An additional 45 arrests were made for offences under the National Road Traffic Act, Criminal Procedure Act and Disaster Management Act, of which 23 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. “The Directorate: Traffic Law Enforcement and the SAPS have drawn up a joint plan to deal with possible incidents of public and taxi-related violence that could have an impact on daily life, the safety of motorists and commuters, traffic flows, and the ability of motorists to access transport routes. “The plan seeks to heighten law enforcement visibility, monitor all major and national routes for potential threats and risks, and enable a rapid response to any incidents.

“The primary focus of provincial traffic law enforcement remains promoting good driver behaviour, clamping down on road traffic offences, and helping to ensure public compliance with the Disaster Management Act,” Mitchell said. He offered his condolences to the families of the five people who died in a vehicle collision along the R321 between Villiersdorp and Grabouw on Tuesday morning. Mitchell said of the deceased, two were farmworkers and three were travelling in a SUV.

Four farmworkers were seriously injured in the accident. Mitchell said according to preliminary reports, the SUV was allegedly overtaking another vehicle and collided with a truck transporting 57 farmworkers. The truck driver apparently tried to avoid the head-on collision and drove off the road into a ditch.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer also offered his condolences to the families of the victims. “With great sadness, I have learnt of the tragic passing of agri-workers from Chiltern Farm in an accident on the R321 this (Tuesday) morning. “Officials from my department are currently providing support to the injured and the bereaved.