CAPE TOWN - At least 25 illegal foreign nationals has been arrested for contravening the Immigration Act, Cape Town Police said on Thursday.

The labour and home affairs departments accompanied by the police raided several Cape Town businesses alleged to be employing illegal immigrants after receiving complaints. The raids were conducted in China City in Milnerton and Canal Walk in Century City.

''Random inspections at places of employment are conducted to ensure employers of foreign nationals comply with immigration laws. Employing foreigners who are not in possession of enabling documents is an offence. The department, working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, will continue to enforce immigration legislation with no respite.'

''The number of those arrested is expected to increase as investigations are continuing. A manager at one of the restaurants visited will be charged for contravention of the Immigration Act, which prohibits employment of illegal foreign nationals in South Africa.''

The raids were carried out after several complaints were lodged with the departments.

African News Agency/ANA