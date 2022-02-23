3 118 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday in SA
Cape Town - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirms 3 118 new infections in South Africa on Wednesday.
“Today the institute reports 3 118 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 665 149,” NICD said in its daily report.
Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to identify the majority of the country’s daily new infections.
A total of 35 870 tests were conducted throughout the country on Wednesday, a slight increase from Tuesday’s total of 31 774.
A positivity rate of 8.7% was represented when the number of new cases and tests are taken into account.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 110 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute added.
The newly reported deaths has brought South Africa’s cumulative fatalities to 98 978.
And 86 more hospital admissions occurred in the last 24 hours, with the number of current admissions at 3 097.
Currently admitted patients per day:
- Monday: 3 175
- Tuesday: 3 141
- Wednesday: 3 097
Meanwhile, 88 698 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, illustrating an increase of more than 10 000 compared to Tuesday’s 77 968 - Gauteng administered the majority of vaccines on Wednesday (26 280), followed by KwaZulu Natal (12 668) and then the Western Cape ( 11 904).
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 1 114
- Western Cape: 658
- KwaZulu-Natal: 463
- Mpumalanga: 268
- North West: 233
- Free State: 138
- Eastern Cape: 103
- Limpopo: 99
- Northern Cape: 42
IOL