3 118 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday in SA

“Today the institute reports 3 118 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 665 149,” NICD said in its daily report.

Cape Town - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirms 3 118 new infections in South Africa on Wednesday.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to identify the majority of the country’s daily new infections.

A total of 35 870 tests were conducted throughout the country on Wednesday, a slight increase from Tuesday’s total of 31 774.

A positivity rate of 8.7% was represented when the number of new cases and tests are taken into account.