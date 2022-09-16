3-day water disruptions planned for residents of Cape Flats

Durban – Residents in the Cape Flats are urged to store water before the three-day water disruptions starting this evening. According to the City of Cape Town, this is due to the essential maintenance on the Cape Flats bulk water network.

They said residents will either have no water or low water pressure until 3am on Monday. “These residents are therefore encouraged to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance. This is one of the tips provided to help them prepare and get through this 75-hour water supply disruption.” Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal will have no water and the City said there will be standpipes and water tankers in these areas to provide water for essential use.

The following areas will experience low pressure water: Browns Farm/Philippi, Eagle Park, Grassy Park, parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Retreat, Seawinds, Steenberg, Strandfontein, Surrey Estate, Vrygrond, Wetton and Zeekoevlei. “Water supply is being rerouted from elsewhere in the network to these areas. All these areas will have some water, but at lower than usual pressure.” The City also urged residents to use water sparingly during this period.

Consider a “cowboy splash” or “top and tail” or “waskom” wash for body washing. They cautioned residents that alternative water coming directly from boreholes and well-points should not be used for drinking, cooking (and food preparation) or body washing, as it is not treated municipal tap water and it could be contaminated. The City said residents are not allowed to water their gardens or top up swimming pools with tap water, as this is not for essential use.

