31 injured in crash along N2 in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - A collision between two taxis and a light motor vehicle on Tuesday along the N2 Jan Smuts in Athlone, has left 31 people injured. Communications Officer for ER24, Russel Meiring said the accident occurred after 7am.

He said ER24, Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Life Healthcare arrived at the accident scene at 7.20am where they found two taxis and a light motor vehicle parked on the side of the road. “The passengers from the vehicles were found seated on the roadside. “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 31 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” he said.

Meiring said patients were treated on the scene and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care. He said several other patients were transported privately to nearby hospitals for treatment. “The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring added.

A man died in a single vehicle roll over accident just outside Fochville in Gauteng on Monday. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just before 8pm and found a vehicle ripped in two, apparently after hitting the barrier. Further assessment of the accident scene led personnel to find a man lying roughly two metres from the vehicle.

He had sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the crash are not known.