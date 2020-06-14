35-year prison terms for men who killed Cape Town police officer

Cape Town - Two men were this week each sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison following the murder of a Cape Town South African Police Service officer six years ago, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, said on Sunday.

"The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to two suspects for the murder of a Cape Town police officer," Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

Mxolisi Rhulumente, 40, and Annesly David Campher, 32, were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder Sergeant Xoliza Mlindwa, 41, who was attached to the Gugulethu SAPS crime prevention unit, and 15 years for the related crimes.

"The lifeless body of the deceased cop was found by security officials with multiple gunshot wounds on the 30th of June 2014 inside his vehicle. The security officials immediately alerted the local police who at the time managed to locate and secure some of his belongs at the crime scene. His official firearm was, however, missing," Nkwalase said.

The matter was referred to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit, and a search and seizure operation was conducted on July 5, 2014 after the officers had received information on the whereabouts of the killers.