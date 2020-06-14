35-year prison terms for men who killed Cape Town police officer
Cape Town - Two men were this week each sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison following the murder of a Cape Town South African Police Service officer six years ago, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, said on Sunday.
"The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to two suspects for the murder of a Cape Town police officer," Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.
Mxolisi Rhulumente, 40, and Annesly David Campher, 32, were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder Sergeant Xoliza Mlindwa, 41, who was attached to the Gugulethu SAPS crime prevention unit, and 15 years for the related crimes.
"The lifeless body of the deceased cop was found by security officials with multiple gunshot wounds on the 30th of June 2014 inside his vehicle. The security officials immediately alerted the local police who at the time managed to locate and secure some of his belongs at the crime scene. His official firearm was, however, missing," Nkwalase said.
The matter was referred to the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit, and a search and seizure operation was conducted on July 5, 2014 after the officers had received information on the whereabouts of the killers.
The operation led to the recovery of the murdered officer's firearm and ammunition, as well as a another fully loaded 9mm pistol. Three suspects were arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Rhulumente and Campher were both found guilty on all three charges in the Blue Downs Magistrates' Court in Cape Town on May 26 this year. All charges were withdrawn against the third suspect.
They were both subsequently sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder, 10 years for armed robbery, and five years for possession of a firearm and ammunition. All the sentences would run concurrently, Nkwalase said.
African News Agency (ANA)