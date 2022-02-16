3699 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday in SA

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded just under 3700 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in its daily report. “Today the institute reports 3 699 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 648 968,” NICD states.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to identify the majority of new infections in the country. Wednesday’s total of 38 133 Covid-19 tests illustrates an increase in South Africans’ testing behaviour, compared to Monday (15 930) and Tuesday (30 731). When the number of Wednesday’s new infections and tests conducted is considered, it represents a positivity rate of 9.7%.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 89 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said. A total 78 more patients were admitted to South Africa’s hospitals across both private and public sectors. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: