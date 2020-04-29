37 liquor licences suspended in Western Cape, 19 vendors reported to tribunal

Cape Town – Out of a total of 37 investigations into non-compliance during the lockdown, the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has suspended 14 liquor licences and 19 reports are being prepared for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal’s (LLT) consideration.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz has reiterated his stern warning that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown, will be eligible for a fine and may lose their licence, subject to an investigation. No alcohol will be returned to any outlet after paying an admission of guilt fine.

As per section 71 (1) of the Western Cape Liquor Act, Fritz said, “the Liquor Licensing Tribunal may grant an interim order suspending a licence upon application by an inspector or a designated liquor officer if there is an imminent threat to the health, well-being or safety of the public”.

“Those whose licences have been suspended will have to appear before the LLT within 21 days after the lockdown period expires to show cause of why the order should not be made final.

"Subsequently, Section 20 hearings will be scheduled where the LLT can revoke the licence or impose a fine of up to R115 610 if the licensee has been found guilty of transgressing any legislation or regulations."