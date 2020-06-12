39 more Covid-19 deaths for the Western Cape as infections reach 38,000

CAPE TOWN - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape reached 38,000 on Friday, while 39 more people succumbed to the virus, bringing fatalities so far to 966, Premier Alan Winde's office said.

Of the infections recorded in the province since March, 11,599 were considered currently active, while 25,435 patients have recovered since contracting the virus. Two hundred and forty people have been admitted to intensive care units in the province since the start of the epidemic, out of 1,238 hospital admissions for Covid-19 complications.

The sub-districts with the highest number of infections, were Tygerberg and Khayelitsha, with 3,909 cases and 3,507 cases respectively.

Winde's office said almost a quarter of a million Covid-19 tests have so far been conducted in the Western Cape, which is considered the epicentre of the disease with almost two-thirds of the number of infections that have been recorded nationwide.

It said good progress has been made in reducing a backlog in processing results, which built up as global shortages in diagnostic material began affecting South Africa.