488 Covid-19 deaths, 21 103 confirmed cases in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded an additional 16 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 488, Premier Alan Winde announced on Sunday. As of 1pm on 31 May, the Western Cape has 9 516 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 21 103 confirmed cases and 11 099 recoveries, Winde said. He said that 891 people were currently in hospital with 187 in ICU or high care. A total of 155 876 tests have been conducted in the province to date. With lockdown measures to be be eased across the country on Monday as South Africa enters lockdown alert level 3, Winde appealed to the residents of the Western Cape to work with provincial authorities.

"Every decision we take has the ability to impact how the curve will look in the Western Cape and I am asking every single person to make decisions that will keep them safe and well, that will protect their loved ones, that will help us protect the vulnerable and ultimately, help us to save lives," he said.

"Data from around the world and from our own experience here in the Western Cape shows that people over the age of 55, and those with underlying medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension. heart, lung and kidney disease and obesity have a greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. It is imperative that people in these groups continue to take the lockdown very seriously. People in these groups must remain at home and continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure that they remain safe under alert level 3."

Winde said the Western Cape department of health had put in place a medicine delivery system for stable, chronic patients.

"Community healthcare workers, in partnership with Uber will deliver medicine to patients' homes so that they do not have to go to a medical facility and wait in queues to fetch medication."

As more businesses reopen on Monday, Winde urged business owners and management to take responsibility to ensure that they are protecting their staff and their customers.

"In the Western Cape, we have seen a number of infection clusters occur in essential workplaces which were operational during alert levels five an four. Business owners and management must take responsibility to ensure that they are protecting their staff and their customers.

"This includes ensuring that the workplace is regularly sanitised and that proper hygiene measures such as hand washing, and sanitising are in place and that the appropriate protective gear is provided for the situation. Physical distancing must also be observed at all times – whether it be in how an office space is configured, or the number of people allowed into a store, or public space at a time. Employers who have staff who fall into the risk groups must make arrangements to ensure that they are sufficiently protected."

Businesses that need to report an infection can now do so by filling in this form: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/reporting-covid-19-workplace

Businesses not complying with the regulations should be reported to the Department of Labour or using this online form: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/reporting-covid-19-workplace

Residents using public transport can dial *134*234# from their mobile phone to report overfull minibus, midibus, metered or e-hailing taxis, drivers who are not wearing masks, or taxis not supplying hand sanitisers on board.

"Where people encounter unsafe business practices or public transport, we urge them to report it and help to stop the spread," Winde said.

The premier also appealed to residents regarding alcohol sales.

"Alcohol sales will also resume as from tomorrow and we appeal to residents not to rush out and stand in long queues where social distancing cannot be maintained, in order to buy alcohol. We also call on residents to consume alcohol responsibly.

"Research and experience have shown that excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for many harms in South African communities including addiction, violence, domestic abuse and road accidents, which all have significant psycho-social consequences and which can put our hospitals and our health services under additional pressure," he said.