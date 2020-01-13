Picture: Supplied

Ngcobo - Five passengers were killed and 16 others injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on the R61 near Beyeye Locality, Manzana Village, Ngcobo on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said Ngcobo Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"It is alleged that a taxi that was from Western Cape lost control, fatally injuring five passengers who are believed to be children between the ages of five and 14 years."

Tonjeni said 16 others, including the driver, were seriously injured and were all rushed to a hospital in Ngcobo. "The identities of all the deceased are still being withheld as some of their relatives are yet to be informed of their deaths."

Tonjeni said the actual cause of the fatal accident was not known but is currently under the investigation of Ngcobo Police.