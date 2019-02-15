Cape Town - Five high school pupils were stabbed when a post-Valentine's Day celebration by around 1 200 pupils in Cape Town took a violent turn on Friday.
Police and law enforcement officials had their hands full trying to control the hundreds of "unruly" pupils who converged at the Claremont public transport interchange after a day of drinking and partying in parks around the suburb.
A number of weapons were confiscated from the pupils along with numerous bottles of alcohol.
Two 16-year-old pupils were arrested after they allegedly robbed two members of the public of a cellphone and cash using a toy gun. The cash and cell phone were recovered.
City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said two of the stabbed pupils were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He added that the situation was now back to normal.
IOL