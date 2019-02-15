Law enforcement officers monitor the Claremont public transport after clearing the scene of hundreds of pupils who had been partying at nearby parks. Picture: City of Cape Town



Cape Town - Five high school pupils were stabbed when a post-Valentine's Day celebration by around 1 200 pupils in Cape Town took a violent turn on Friday.

Police and law enforcement officials had their hands full trying to control the hundreds of "unruly" pupils who converged at the Claremont public transport interchange after a day of drinking and partying in parks around the suburb.





A number of weapons were confiscated from the pupils along with numerous bottles of alcohol.





Two 16-year-old pupils were arrested after they allegedly robbed two members of the public of a cellphone and cash using a toy gun. The cash and cell phone were recovered.





The toy gun allegedly used by pupils to rob two commuters. Picture: City of Cape Town





Some of the weapons confiscated by law enforcement officials. Picture: City of Cape Town





City of Cape Town law enforcement officials confiscated a large amount of alcohol from the pupils. Picture: City of Cape Town









City of Cape Town law enforcement officers at the Claremont public transport interchange. Picture: City of Cape Town

Some of the weapons confiscated when pupils ran amok in Claremont. Picture: City of Cape Town





City of Cape Town law enforcement officers at the Claremont public transport interchange. Picture: City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said two of the stabbed pupils were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.





He added that the situation was now back to normal.





IOL