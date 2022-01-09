5 things to look forward to in 2022

2021 put us through a lot so we could all do with a little bit of good news. From movie releases to world events, these are what we can look forward to this year. Movie releases

This year promises to have a host of great movies coming to the silver screen. Whether you are into Marvel movies or you are looking forward to Avatar 2 (the blue people), there is something for everyone on the big screen. ABBA tour Those in London can enjoy ABBA’s Voyage tour. The tour is expected to feature the singing icons as virtual representations of themselves on stage as well as a 10-piece band on stage. According to ABBA, the concert was 40 years in the making.

Winter Olympics If you love sport, you are probably looking forward to the 2022 Winter Olympics that will be hosted in Beijing, China. It will begin on 4 February and ends on 20 February. 2022 FIFA World Cup

The global soccer showpiece that will take the world by storm is the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022. Vaccine boosters While it’s not something that we are looking forward to per se, vaccine boosters will come a long way in helping us fight the virus. It will also get us on track to get us back to ’normal’.