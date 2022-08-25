51-year-old man bust with uncut diamonds

Cape Town – A Vredendal man is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court after being found in possession of uncut diamonds and flora. According to the provincial spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the West Coast Rural Flying Squad were conducting routine patrols along the N7 highway near Clanwilliam in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Officers were on patrol when they stopped a white Toyota Corolla with one occupant. “The vehicle and occupant’s luggage was searched and flora plants with an estimated street value of R400 000 and five uncut diamonds were confiscated,” Swartbooi said. He said the 51-year-old man was from Vredendal North and was for possession of uncut diamonds and possession of flora without a valid permit.

In an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested after police in Kuilsriver recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition. According to Swartbooi, officers received a tip-off about a firearm being stored at a house in Noord Street, in Sarepta. When police arrived the suspect fled and the police gave chase.

They saw the suspect throwing the firearm into a nearby property. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Blue Down Magistrate’s Court. [email protected]

