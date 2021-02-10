5G technology is not the cause of Covid-19 mutation - CSIR
Cape Town – The mutation of Covid-19 has nothing to do with the 5G technology; instead the technology will improve our lives for the better, says the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Conspiracy theories about the 5G technology causing Covid-19 have been circulating on social media since early last year, when the pandemic started.
In KwaZulu-Natal, four telecommunication towers were torched last month, as a result of the global conspiracy theory linking 5G to Covid-19.
CSIR senior researcher Dr Essa Suleman said: “5G technology has nothing to do with the mutation or the spread of Covid. There is no scientific evidence to back this up; these kinds of miscommunication can have dire consequences.
“The 5G technology is really going to be a significant communications technology and it will improve the quality of life for many citizens throughout the world including South Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of data.”
Suleman also said the technology has enabled massive rapid data sharing and that has led to a better response in dealing with the virus.
“5G has given science the opportunity to share data very quickly allowing us to respond to this challenge in a much more coherent and comprehensive manner,” he said.
In its attempts to dismantle the myths related to the coronavirus and 5G, the CSIR held a webinar on Monday.
According to the CSIR, which has also undertaken research on 5G technologies, there are a number of checks and balances undertaken before a new technology is commercialised to ensure that health is not compromised.