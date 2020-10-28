60 officers deployed in Hanover Park to start working night shift as shootings continue

Cape Town – Hanover Park residents are complaining that the deployment of 60 Law Enforcement officials has done little to stop shootings. The latest of three shootings on Monday evening saw a 29-year-old suspected gangster killed in Oribi Court. A shocking video of the deceased was shared on social media, showing the shooting. Earlier this month, the City’s Dan Plato, JP Smith and MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz announced the deployment of 60 Law Enforcement Advancement Programme officers in the area. But CPF chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams says: “They are more interested in writing tickets. They are not around when these shooting incidents happen.”

“We are asking for a meeting so that we can discuss proper plans on how to tackle the issue or their deployment here will be a waste of resources.”

Residents wrote to Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith complaining about the ineffectiveness of the officers following Monday’s murder.

“I received the emails and will arrange a meeting with the community. We have slowed down the shootings as there have been three shootings, unlike the daily shootings,” he says.

“The problem will not go away if convictions do not happen; gangsters get arrested and are released back to the streets and we have no convicting power.”

Smith added that they are in process of hiring detectives to investigate. He also says the Law Enforcement will start working night shifts.

SAPS Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed Monday’s shooting. No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated.

Daily Voice