616 more Covid-19 related deaths reported in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - South Africa on Friday recorded 616 more Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 32 425, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The Eastern Cape recorded 215 more deaths on Friday, the Free State 27, Gauteng 75, KwaZulu-Natal 72, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 11, North West 55, Northern Cape 4 and the Western Cape 146. According to Mkhize, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is now 1 192 570. Recoveries now stand at 947 919, representing a recovery rate of 79,5%. A cumulative total of 7 043 680 tests have been completed with 76 202 tests conducted since the last report.

The coronavirus has killed at least 1 899 396 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Friday based on official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 365 321 deaths, followed by Brazil with 200 498, India with 150 570 and Mexico with 131 031.

The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily death toll on Friday since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britain has the world's fifth-highest official death toll from Covid-19 at nearly 80 000, and the 1 325 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test on Friday surpassed the previous daily record from last April.

Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters