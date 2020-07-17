67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Become a virtual volunteer for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary

Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Cape Town lost well over R120 000 in the early part of the national lockdown due to closing all four of its sustainability projects, and only managed to re-open the Chic Boutique and Book Shop recently, leaving the Coffee Shop and the hiring out of their training rooms still closed. This means the sanctuary will continue to lose revenue for the foreseeable future.





In addition, due to the fact that so many businesses are now in dire straits, the need for Heartlands to create a consistent form of income through small donations from the community has become essential.



