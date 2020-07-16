67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Build a kennel for the Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - In celebration of Mandela Day on Saturday July 18, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic will be hosting its annual Kennel Building day with a lockdown twist.

The annual event usually takes place at the clinic’s premises in Khayelitsha where over 100 people and various corporate groups gather to build kennels for township pets.

However, this year due to lockdown, members of the public and corporate groups are encouraged to build kennels from the comfort of their homes or offices.





The animal clinic team will send you an instruction manual of how to build a kennel. You will need wood or wooden pallets, a hammer, measuring tape, pencil and paint and paint brushes if you wish to make your kennel pretty.





Fundraising and Communications manager, Marcelle du Plessis, said: "Even though we can’t be together this year, we can all still take part in making the lives of some township pets better this winter. A common cause will bring all animal lovers together even when we are far apart."





This year's event is free, but people are encouraged to make a donation.





To take part email [email protected] to get your kennel building manual or visit www.mdzananda.co.za for more information.





* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay