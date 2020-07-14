67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Drop off and go at Community Chest's Donations Drive-Thru

Cape Town-based NGO Community Chest will use Mandela Day as the gift that keeps on giving when they launch their Donations Drive-Thru on Saturday, 18 July 2020.

They invite all active citizens to join them at their Retreat Depot to donate warm clothing, blankets, non-perishable food or to make a cash donation, in aid of clothing and feeding our vulnerable communities.

Community Chest spokesperson Desiré Goliath explains: “Community Chest has been honoured to serve on the forefront of Covid-19 relief for our marginalized communities who have been rendered even more vulnerable since the beginning of lockdown in late March.





“We have been able to do so through the caring commitment of our generous donor partners from all walks of life and we are deeply grateful to our corporates, trusts, foundations, and individual citizens for making it possible.





"As the need continues to increase, we wish to maintain the momentum and, once again, call upon our active citizens to support us by displaying the spirit of generosity and service for which Tata Madiba was world-renowned,” she continues.





The organisation is preparing its Retreat depot at the Every Nation Church for the Donations Drive- Thru Launch on Mandela Day where they will be ready to warmly welcome active citizens laden with their donations.





The church premises, which serves as the distribution hub, will open for 67 minutes from 11:00 to 12:07 this coming Saturday, and Community Chest invites everyone who wishes to make a difference, lend a hand and help #changethestory, to drive to the only place to be on Mandela Day.





“In this time of crisis, every single citizen who is a little more fortunate is looking for ways to help make a change”, says Goliath, “and we are providing a simple way for everyone to join in and help.





“You won’t even have to leave your vehicle to help feed or clothe a fellow human being. Just roll up, honk your horn announcing your arrival, drive through to the relevant windows to drop off your gift or make a cash donation, stop for a selfie if you wish, and be on your way, knowing that you have done your bit to provide a different narrative for someone in need.”









The campaign will run throughout the lockdown period and beyond.





All donations, in good condition, are welcome, so spend the week shopping or going through your cupboards. Remember to pack your donations, pack your mask and make your way to Cafda Village this Saturday at 11 am.





Read more about the campaign at www.comchest.org.za





To support the campaign, please donate here:





Name of Account: COVID-19 Fund

Account Number: 628 4873 6099

Bank Name: First National Bank

Branch Code: 201-409

Global Number: 250 655

Reference: Name and Surname



