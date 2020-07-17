67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Give the gift of literacy with Read to Rise

Read to Rise is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting youth literacy in schools in South Africa's under-resourced communities. The organisation distributes brightly coloured, high quality books that are educational, entertaining and inspirational.

To address the absence of libraries, Read to Rise created the mini-library which is a brightly coloured bookshelf containing 50 new, age-appropriate, covered reading books in a mix of languages that reflects the children’s home languages. The mini-library is placed in the classroom in schools and managed by the teacher.

"Along with volunteer readers, we personally visit every classroom to which we contribute. This is central to our efforts to inspire learners to read and to create excitement about learning," the organisation says.

For Mandela Day, the organisation is running a Care Packs campaign to raise funds for 20 000 Care Packs to be handed children in Mitchells Plain and Soweto. Each Care pack will include an Oaky book, activity book, bar of soap, cloth mask, a juice and a packet of crisps.





To sponsor one child, costs R100. To support this campaign, please donate here.





Oaky and the Virus books are now available for sale

Read to Rise are selling the Oaky Series of 7 books for R600. Your purchase will allow 6 children in Mitchells Plain to receive their own brand new Oaky book to take home! Buy the Oaky books now.