67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help Bonteheuwel's gardens grow
Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel Development Forum are appealing to the public to j oin them on Mandela Day to help the fight against poverty and inequality by assisting them in their community food security programme.
"We invite all our partners, residents, former residents, school alumni, friends and workers in and from Bonteheuwel, Kreefgat, Kalksteenfontein and Netreg to pledge your support in one or a combination of ways," says Bonteheuwel Development Forum chairperson Henriette Abrahams.
How you can pledge your support:
A: Block Feeding Schemes
- Assist for 67 minutes in preparing food in one of our 34 block feeding schemes;
- Donate 67 meals (breakfast or supper) to be handed out in one of their block feeding schemes, perhaps the block you or your family live or lived in or went to school in or.played club sports for;
- Donate R67 towards a block's feeding scheme meal, gas or electricity for the day.
- Donate R670 towards 100-litre pots for feeding schemes in need.
B: Block Community Food Gardens
- Bring your garden tools and help out for 67 minutes in one of their block community food gardens;
- Donate 67 vegetable seedlings for a block food garden;
- Donate R67 towards block garden implements, compost, fertilizer, etc
- Donate R670 towards fencing for a community garden.
For any further details please contact Henriette Abrahams on 076 3783 842.
All EFT donations can be paid to our Bonteheuwel Development Forum Account (NPO Registration Number 228-521)
Account details:
Standard Bank Bizlaunch account
Account number: 10118679404
Branch Code: 036309
Swift Address: SBZAZAJJ
All in kind donatìons can be delivered to 8 Jasmine Street, Bonteheuwel.
"We thank you in advance for your pledge in fighting poverty and inequality in our community country," Abrahams says.
IOL