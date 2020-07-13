67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help Bonteheuwel's gardens grow

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel Development Forum are appealing to the public to j oin them on Mandela Day to help the fight against poverty and inequality by assisting them in their community food security programme.





"We invite all our partners, residents, former residents, school alumni, friends and workers in and from Bonteheuwel, Kreefgat, Kalksteenfontein and Netreg to pledge your support in one or a combination of ways," says Bonteheuwel Development Forum chairperson Henriette Abrahams.



