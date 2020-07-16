67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help INANI build a factory to produce food for needy communities

The INANI Start Well Foundation is raising funds to build the first ever non-profit, whole food factory in South Africa. The aim of this initiative is to manufacture nutrient-dense morning meals at pioneering low costs for children from poverty-stricken communities in South Africa.

In the spirit of giving, INANI is supporting the Kolisi Foundation for Mandela Day on Saturday, July 18, and will be handing out 600 food parcels in Hermanus, each containing enough supplies to sustain one family for a month.

INANI is appealing to the public to help them raise funds via GivenGain for purchasing the food processing plant.

“Due to the low profit margins, traditional financing institutions are not interested in assisting us with loan funding. We have already secured 65% of the required capital and need your assistance to make our dream a reality," says Org van der Wath, executive director of the foundation.





INANI Start Well Foundation is a non-profit organisation established to improve the quality of instant cereals served to children through feeding scheme institutions. To achieve its mission, INANI will manufacture nutrient-dense instant cereals, sell it to the feeding scheme market with no profit intent, and advocate for better quality cereals served to poor growing children.

To contribute to the INANI Start Well Foundation, visit: https://www.givengain.com/cc/inanistartwellfoundation/

For more information about the foundation's work, visit www.inaniswf.org

