67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Join Project Playground in fighting gender-based violence
This Mandela Day, Project Playground is calling for donations in support of their interventions for victims of gender-based violence in Langa and Gugulethu. And as a bonus, you get a unique Ubunye beaded bracelet as a keepsake.
To keep communities and families safe against Covid-19, the government has asked South Africans to stay at home to keep each other safe. Yet, for many women and children, home is anything but safe.
The national lockdown has contributed to an increase of gender-based violence (GBV) cases reported and, with high unemployment and other unintended socioeconomic side effects, the number of cases will only continue to grow.
Project Playground is calling on businesses to make donations in support of their individual-focused psychosocial interventions for women and children in Langa and Gugulethu. For each donation of R167, Project Playground will provide the organisation with a unique Ubunye beaded bracelet,symbolising unity and togetherness and critical information to help women and children who are experiencing violence in their home.
Individuals can also purchase Ubunye kits for R67 via Project Playground’s website. These are intended for families who would like to create their own Ubunye bracelets together and will include some discussion points for parents to start a conversation about GBV with their kids while they assemble their bracelets.
Businesses and individuals who have contributed towards Project Playground’s Mandela Month initiative are encouraged to post a picture of them wearing their bracelet and tag themselves, @projplaygroundsa, and #67minutes #mandeladay #stopviolenceagainstwomen #stopviolenceagainstchildren #nobailforGBV #convictionsforGBV on their social media platforms.
