67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Join Project Playground in fighting gender-based violence

This Mandela Day, Project Playground is calling for donations in support of their interventions for victims of gender-based violence in Langa and Gugulethu. And as a bonus, you get a unique Ubunye beaded bracelet as a keepsake.





To keep communities and families safe against Covid-19, the government has asked South Africans to stay at home to keep each other safe. Yet, for many women and children, home is anything but safe.





The national lockdown has contributed to an increase of gender-based violence (GBV) cases reported and, with high unemployment and other unintended socioeconomic side effects, the number of cases will only continue to grow.