67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Make a kid's day with a Bucket of Joy

Cape Town - The Athlone Parliamentary Constituency Office in collaboration with the Bucket of Joy Organisation as well as all the feeding schemes in the Greater Athlone area will honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy on Mandela Day by putting a smile on the faces of 6 700 children even amid the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in.

Any generous donations, whether it be in the form of items for the gift packs, sanitary towels, stationary items as well as cash, are welcome.

All donations will be administered in an audited manner, ensuring that every donation is accounted for.

Items can be dropped off at 1 Ebfin Centre, George Street, Athlone.

Monetary donations can be deposited into the bank account of Bucket of Joy, an NPO working closely with the Athlone Parliamentary Constituency Office.