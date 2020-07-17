67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Spread the warmth with The Health Foundation

Some patients in public health facilities and intermediate care facilities in the Western Cape will be feeling the warmth thanks to donations received as part of the provincial Health department’s Spreading Warmth Mandela Day campaign. “To date we have received donations from Shoprite, Pres Les and the Mandalay Society of False Bay – amongst others. We’re extremely grateful for each and every donation received. These donations will go a long way in helping our patients feel the care and comfort of fellow residents and organisations during a time when they are away from family and friends,” says Marika Champion, spokesperson for Western Cape Government Health. “But the work is not done yet. We have many more who still need a little bit of encouragement and a warm embrace through a care package,” she continues.

The public can help by preparing care packages for patients.





Some of the highly sought-after items are:

Blankets (fleece blankets)

Socks

Toiletries

Warm clothing

Clean, three layer cloth masks for patients to take home after their stay

Sports water bottles

Donors can include anything else to show their care and which will make a hospital stay warmer and more healing. It is requested that donations not increase infection risk or place burden on already over-burdened staff.





Donors are encouraged to include a homemade card or note, poem or drawing to inspire our fellow South Africans during their recovery.

Individuals and companies wanting to get involved, please contact Harry Grainger at The Health Foundation for more information on how to donate: 021 418 1580 / 072 6133 719 / [email protected]

You can also drop off your care packs. Carefully label it with “Spreading Warmth” and your name and drop it off at: The Health Foundation offices (16th Floor Norton Rose House, 8 Riebeek Street, Cape Town)

Banking details





Account name: The Health Foundation of South Africa





Account number 1021539813





Branch name: 198765 (Nedbank Universal code)





Swift code: NEDSZAJJ





Reference: Spreading Warmth

