67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Thank essential service workers with a sweet treat
Building on the success of #DonutsForDoers, The Dairy Den is gearing up to spread more appreciation in honour of Mandela Day.
The company aims to make their biggest delivery yet to thank Essential Service workers in our hospitals, with drop-offs planned at Khayelitsha Hospital, Valkenberg Hospital and Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital this Mandela Day.
To date they have donated to:
-
Groote Schuur Hospital
-
Tygerberg Hospital
-
Red Cross Children’s Hospital
-
Thula Baby Clinic
-
The Health Team
-
Onebagfull Langa
-
Riverside Cottage Clinic
-
Sea Point Police station
-
Sea Point Fire Station
-
Rondebosch Police Station
“After donating over 3 000 donuts to 10 locations across Cape Town we’ve been blown away by how grateful our Essential Service workers, on all levels, have been and the impact this simple act of saying thank you can have.
We want to get more out there and show the hospital workers at Khayelitsha, Valkenberg and Vincent Pallotti hospitals that we have not forgotten about them and that we appreciate their dedication, now more than ever.” said Tasia Donaldson of The Dairy Den.
In addition, The Dairy Den has teamed up with One Bag Full for Mandela Day to contribute to their amazing work in assisting individuals impacted by Covid-19 in the Langa Community.
The Dairy Den have expanded their #DonutsforDoers campaign specifically for Mandela Day, but they need your help to boost morale.
#67ForDoers will be available in-store or on The Dairy Den website.
Show your gratitude by buying either of these:
12 x Cinnamon Donuts for R67
67 x Cinnamon Donuts for R350
The Dairy Den will donate the same number of donuts ordered during the campaign and deliver them for free to our Mandela Day locations on 18 July 2020.
Keep an eye on The Dairy Den’s Instagram and Facebook Page for more details and updates on deliveries.
Visit www.thedairyden.com to be a part of the #DonutsForDoers and #67forDoers projects.
* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay