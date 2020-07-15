67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Thank essential service workers with a sweet treat

Building on the success of #DonutsForDoers, The Dairy Den is gearing up to spread more appreciation in honour of Mandela Day.

The company aims to make their biggest delivery yet to thank Essential Service workers in our hospitals, with drop-offs planned at Khayelitsha Hospital, Valkenberg Hospital and Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital this Mandela Day.

To date they have donated to:

Groote Schuur Hospital

Tygerberg Hospital

Red Cross Children’s Hospital

Thula Baby Clinic

The Health Team

Onebagfull Langa

Riverside Cottage Clinic

Sea Point Police station

Sea Point Fire Station

Rondebosch Police Station

“After donating over 3 000 donuts to 10 locations across Cape Town we’ve been blown away by how grateful our Essential Service workers, on all levels, have been and the impact this simple act of saying thank you can have.

We want to get more out there and show the hospital workers at Khayelitsha, Valkenberg and Vincent Pallotti hospitals that we have not forgotten about them and that we appreciate their dedication, now more than ever.” said Tasia Donaldson of The Dairy Den.





In addition, The Dairy Den has teamed up with One Bag Full for Mandela Day to contribute to their amazing work in assisting individuals impacted by Covid-19 in the Langa Community.

The Dairy Den have expanded their #DonutsforDoers campaign specifically for Mandela Day, but they need your help to boost morale.



