7 South Africans top Interpol red notice list

Cape Town - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has released its updated red notice and seven South Africans have topped the list.
Interpol facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.
A red notice is the closest to an international arrest warrant and is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect, pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.
The top seven South Africans who made the red notice are aged between 26 and 71 years old.
One of the suspects is a 53-year-old woman. The charges range from drug trafficking to murder.
South Africa in bid to send Mozambican kidnapping kingpin back home
Interpol job scam warning: Unless we advertise it on our official websites, do not apply for these vacancies
Interpol, African police authorities pledge to boost bilateral data exchange
Eight suspects linked to cocaine smuggling between South Africa, Brazil arrested
Hawks bust woman on Interpol’s wanted list for double murder in Ireland
The Guptas have been arrested. Now what next?
Interpol released the details and charges of the suspects:
Identity particulars
Family name: Mailos Ndiaye
Forename: Florence
Gender: Female
Date of birth:18/08/1969 (53 years old)
Place of birth: South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Charges: International drug trafficking and wanted in Brazil
Identity particulars
Family name: Tsotsa
Forename: Zukile William
Gender: Male
Date of birth:17/01/1984 (38 years old)
Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Physical description
Height: 1.5 metres
Colour of hair: Bald
Colour of eyes: Brown
Details
Language(s) spoken: English
Charges: Theft of motor vehicle escape from lawful custody wanted in Namibia
Identity particulars
Family name: Taljaard
Forename: Dylan Dean
Gender:Male
Date of birth:22/01/1996 (26 years old)
Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Distinguishing marks and characteristics: Tattoo on the chest below the neckline: ‘pain is just’
Physical description
Colour of hair: Brown
Colour of eyes: Blue
Details
Language(s) spoken: Afrikaans, English
Charges: Murder wanted in South Africa
Identity particulars
Family name: Naidoo
Forename: Kishor
Gender:Male
Date of birth:13/10/1971 (51 years old)
Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Details
Language(s) spoken: English, Afrikaans
Charges: Attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and money laundering. Naidoo is wanted in South Africa.
Identity particulars
Family name: Nkosi
Forename: Mbuso Ncaza
Gender:Male
Date of birth:1985 (38 years old)
Place of birth: Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Details
Language(s) spoken: Xhosa, Tswana, English, Sotho, Southern, Zulu
Charges: Murder and wanted in eSwatini
Identity particulars
Family name: Nkosi
Forename: Wilson Dan
Gender:Male
Date of birth: 1952 (71 years old)
Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa
Nationality: South Africa
Distinguishing marks and characteristics: scars on the face
Physical description
Colour of hair: Black
Colour of eyes: Brown
Details
Language(s) spoken:Swati, Zulu, English
Charges: Games Act wanted in eSwatini
Identity particulars
Family name: Shiba
Forename: Bhekumusa Mawillis
Gender:Male
Date of birth:25/06/1979 (43 years old)
Place of birth: Hhohho Region, Eswatini
Nationality: South Africa, Eswatini
Physical description
Colour of hair: Black
Colour of eyes: Brown
Details
Language(s) spoken:Zulu, Swati, English
Charges: Game Act wanted in eSwatini