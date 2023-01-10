Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

7 South Africans top Interpol red notice list

Interpol updated its red notice and seven South Africans made the list. Photo: Interpol

Published 2m ago

Cape Town - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has released its updated red notice and seven South Africans have topped the list.

Interpol facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

A red notice is the closest to an international arrest warrant and is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect, pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The top seven South Africans who made the red notice are aged between 26 and 71 years old.

One of the suspects is a 53-year-old woman. The charges range from drug trafficking to murder.

Interpol released the details and charges of the suspects:

Identity particulars

Family name: Mailos Ndiaye

Forename: Florence

Gender: Female

Date of birth:18/08/1969 (53 years old)

Place of birth: South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Charges: International drug trafficking and wanted in Brazil

Identity particulars

Family name: Tsotsa

Forename: Zukile William

Gender: Male

Date of birth:17/01/1984 (38 years old)

Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Physical description

Height: 1.5 metres

Colour of hair: Bald

Colour of eyes: Brown

Details

Language(s) spoken: English

Charges: Theft of motor vehicle escape from lawful custody wanted in Namibia

Identity particulars

Family name: Taljaard

Forename: Dylan Dean

Gender:Male

Date of birth:22/01/1996 (26 years old)

Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Distinguishing marks and characteristics: Tattoo on the chest below the neckline: ‘pain is just’

Physical description

Colour of hair: Brown

Colour of eyes: Blue

Details

Language(s) spoken: Afrikaans, English

Charges: Murder wanted in South Africa

Identity particulars

Family name: Naidoo

Forename: Kishor

Gender:Male

Date of birth:13/10/1971 (51 years old)

Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Details

Language(s) spoken: English, Afrikaans

Charges: Attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and money laundering. Naidoo is wanted in South Africa.

Identity particulars

Family name: Nkosi

Forename: Mbuso Ncaza

Gender:Male

Date of birth:1985 (38 years old)

Place of birth: Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Details

Language(s) spoken: Xhosa, Tswana, English, Sotho, Southern, Zulu

Charges: Murder and wanted in eSwatini

Identity particulars

Family name: Nkosi

Forename: Wilson Dan

Gender:Male

Date of birth: 1952 (71 years old)

Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Distinguishing marks and characteristics: scars on the face

Physical description

Colour of hair: Black

Colour of eyes: Brown

Details

Language(s) spoken:Swati, Zulu, English

Charges: Games Act wanted in eSwatini

Identity particulars

Family name: Shiba

Forename: Bhekumusa Mawillis

Gender:Male

Date of birth:25/06/1979 (43 years old)

Place of birth: Hhohho Region, Eswatini

Nationality: South Africa, Eswatini

Physical description

Colour of hair: Black

Colour of eyes: Brown

Details

Language(s) spoken:Zulu, Swati, English

Charges: Game Act wanted in eSwatini

crime, law and justiceSouth AfricaCrime and courtsMurder

