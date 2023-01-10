7 South Africans top Interpol red notice list

Cape Town - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has released its updated red notice and seven South Africans have topped the list.

A red notice is the closest to an international arrest warrant and is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect, pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The top seven South Africans who made the red notice are aged between 26 and 71 years old.

Interpol updated its red notice and seven South Africans made the list. Photo: Interpol

One of the suspects is a 53-year-old woman. The charges range from drug trafficking to murder.