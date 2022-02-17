70 firefighters, SPCA called as Table View fire threatened homes and lives

Cape Town - Firefighters have contained a raging fire in Table View after strong winds fanned the flames threatening homes and animals in the residential area. At roughly 2.30pm on Wednesday, Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue was alerted to a fire under Blaauwberg Road bridge in Table View, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told IOL.

Strong winds fanned the flames to an extent where the first crew from Melkbos called for more resources after assessing the situation, resulting in 16 firefighting appliances and roughly 70 firefighters on the scene. Senior IOL journalist and resident Robin-Lee Francke recalled moments where she was unable to see due to the large amounts of smoke caused by the raging fire. Three Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA were dispatched to assist injured and displaced animals in distress.

Carelse revealed the situation as of 8pm as being contained, and with no damages to property or injuries reported at this time “I suspect that crews will be on scene for a considerable time to ensure the fire is extinguished and will monitor the situation throughout the night/morning for any flare-ups that may occur,” Carelse said. Meanwhile, the SPCA found several guinea fowl that succumbed to smoke inhalation, and an unharmed bee hive.

“Property owners were advised to take their animal companions for veterinary checks immediately should they show signs of distress for possible smoke inhalation,” the SPCA said. The animal welfare organisation continues to search for more animals who may have sustained injuries. “I didn’t think this fire would get out of hand as it did. And the wind, it was just adding fuel to the fire. I’m just glad firefighters were so swift in their response as well as neighbourhood watch. Things could have been worse,” Francke said.