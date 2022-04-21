79-year-old artist in court for allegedly raping and grooming girl, 11

Cape Town - A 79-year-old man appeared in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Tuesday on charges of rape, sexual assault and grooming. The accused cannot be named at this stage, however, it has been revealed the elderly man is a popular painter in the Redelinghuys area.

Children from the farming community always sought guavas at the man’s house, and this is allegedly how he became known to them. According to reports, the community has suspected the man of sexual conduct with children. However, these suspicions could never be verified. But on Monday, police arrested the man after it emerged he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the man’s arrest. “This office can confirm that a 79-year-old man was arrested Monday in Redelinghuys on a charge of rape and made a court appearance Wednesday,” he said. Traut said the alleged rape is believed to have occurred on Wednesday, April 13.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped an 11-year-old girl on April 13 at around 2.30pm at a Redelinghuys residence,” Traut said. Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila said bail would be opposed by the State. “A man appeared at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court charged with rape, sexual assault and grooming. His case has been postponed until April 25 to obtain his bail profile and bail application. The State will oppose this Schedule 6 bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

